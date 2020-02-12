Downloadable Broadway Valentines for the Musical-Theater Lover in Your Life

Valentine's Day is approaching (it's Friday, 2/14 for anyone who happened to forget), and you probably need a Broadway-themed card for the musical-theater lover in your life, since the greeting card industry still doesn't cover theater addicts. So we're here once again to solve all of your problems with our printable valentines, featuring some of your favorite Broadway characters from recent seasons. We've got you covered, whether you're an Orpheus in need of a card for your Eurydice, or a Beetlejuice who refuses to be evicted from Lydia's heart.

Click here to download the first set of printable cards.

Click here to download the second set of printable cards.

