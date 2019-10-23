David Byrne's American Utopia Extends Broadway Run

The Broadway production of David Byrne's American Utopia has been extended at the Hudson Theatre through February 16.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield is musical director.

The cast recording is available now. A two-disc hardcopy will be available starting November 22, with a vinyl edition to be released this winter. The live recording includes classic songs like "Once in a Lifetime," "Burning Down the House," "Every Day Is a Miracle," and "Road to Nowhere."