David Byrne Gets a Sardi's Portrait

Music icon David Byrne received a Sardi's portrait on January 29.

Byrne, former front man of the band Talking Heads, currently stars in his theatrical concert David Byrne's American Utopia at the Hudson Theatre through February 16. In his catalog of songs are the New Wave hits "Psycho Killer," "Once in a Lifetime," "Take Me to the River," and "Burning Down the House," among many others. He is also the author of the musical Here Lies Love.

American Utopia features Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.