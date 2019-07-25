A New Joe Iconis Musical Is Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

This week our critics' picks feature shows from London and Los Angeles as well as New York. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Broadway Bounty Hunter

Jared Joseph, Jasmine Forsberg, Annie Golden, and Christina Sajous star in Broadway Bounty Hunter at Greenwich House Theater.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"...Broadway Bounty Hunter [is] a delightful summer romp for the musical theater faithful: If you get the jokes, you're part of the tribe. And if you don't, it's nothing that a good strong martini can't remedy." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Midsummer: A Banquet

The company of Midsummer: A Banquet, the latest collaboration between Third Rail Projects and Food for Love.

(© Chad Batka)

"...[E]verything from the spirited ensemble of actors doing double and triple duty to the napkin-wrapped peach they elevate to a dessert with the name "Love Bundle" has an organic charm that makes this romp in the forest a perfectly imperfect night in New York City." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune on Broadway.

(© Deen van Meer)

"Gorgeously acted, this sophisticated two-hander from 1987 offers some surprisingly prescient insights about love in the age of Tinder." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

In the Green

Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Hannah Whitney, Grace McLean, and Rachael Duddy star in McLean's In the Green at LCT3.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

"[Composer Grace McLean's] songs are guttural, heavenly, and totally unlike anything else playing in New York right now." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

A Strange Loop

The cast of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons.

(© Joan Marcus)

"In Usher, [Michael R.] Jackson has created a character that doesn't fit neatly into any tribe, which makes him that much more potent as a dramatic force." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

