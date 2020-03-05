Come From Away Toasts 3 Years on Broadway

The Broadway production of Come From Away marked its third anniversary on March 4 with an onstage party complete with treats from Sugarush Bakery and Cupcake Bar.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The company currently includes Petrina Bromley, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Kenita R. Miller, Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.