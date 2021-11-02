Ciara Renée Will Be the Next Jenna in Waitress on Broadway

The producers of Waitress have announced that Ciara Renée will be the next actor to take on the lead role of Jenna on Broadway. She begins performances Monday, November 29, following the departure of current star Jennifer Nettles, who plays her final performance Wednesday, November 24.

Renée recently wrapped the independent feature Paint opposite Owen Wilson and the independent dramedy Deborah earlier this year. Prior to the pandemic shutdown, she starred as the first BIPOC actor to play Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway, and has also previously appeared on Broadway in Big Fish and Pippin. Off-Broadway, Renée starred in The Wrong Man alongside Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez.

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Its original Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre spanned from March 2016-January 2020.

The current Broadway cast of Waitress includes Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Nik Dodani (Ogie), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter) Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble features Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.