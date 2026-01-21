TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Oh, Mary! US Tour Will Launch This Fall

The first stop will be the Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Connecticut | Hartford |

January 21, 2026

Cole Escola and James Scully in <i>Oh, Mary!</i> on Broadway (© Emilio Madrid)
Cole Escola and James Scully in Oh, Mary! on Broadway
(© Emilio Madrid)

Oh, Mary!, the Tony Award-winning comedy, will launch a US tour beginning this fall. The tour will tech and launch at the Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, and stop in cities including Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Dates, additional cities, and casting will be announced at a later date.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It is currently on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre, where it opened in July 2024, and has continued to break box office records at the theater. Jinkx Monsoon plays the title role on Broadway through February 1, with John Cameron Mitchell taking over on February 3.

The creative team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer and composer Daniel Kluger, sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, props supervisor Addison Heeren, and musical arranger David Dabbon.

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Louis McCartney as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Watch the Trailer for the Stranger Things Series Finale

The final season of Stranger Things is giving a box office boost to Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway.