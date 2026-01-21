New Maltby and Shire Musical Revue About Time Will Premiere Off-Broadway

About Time completes a trilogy that the authors didn’t know they were writing.

About Time, the new Maltby and Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr. will premiere off-Broadway at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

Directed by Maltby, the show starts performances on February 27, ahead of an official opening night on March 15, for a five-week run.

About Time completes a trilogy that the authors didn’t know they were writing. Starting Here, Starting Now, which premiered off-Broadway in 1977, used a candid, conversational songwriting style to capture the exhilaration and uncertainty of early adulthood. More than a decade later, Closer Than Ever turned its focus to adult relationships, ambition, compromise, and reinvention. Now, About Time will complete the picture of a life story.

Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller will star. Understudies are Ethan Paulini and Nicole Powell.

The production features choreography and musical staging by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, music direction by Deniz Cordell, scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Tracy Christensen, and lighting design by Mitchell Fenton.