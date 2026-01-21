Jessica Hecht, John Ortiz, Spencer Garrett Join Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway

The play, adapted from the movie, is by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Jessica Hecht, John Ortiz, and Spencer Garrett have joined the cast of the new Broadway play Dog Day Afternoon, beginning performances March 10 at the AUgust Wilson Theatre.

Based on the 1975 Oscar-winning film starring Al Pacino, the new play is by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Dog Day Afternoon will star Jon Bernthal (The Bear) as Sonny Amato and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Sal DeSilva. Hecht is Colleen, Ortiz is Detective Ferrara, and Garrett is Sheldon.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.