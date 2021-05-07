Chicago Will Razzle Dazzle 'Em on Broadway Beginning in September

Just in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the long-running revival of Chicago will resume its run at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets are on sale now.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by the late Ann Reinking. The production features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. The production, Broadway's longest-running American musical, marks its 25th anniversary in November.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined. Tickets purchased for any show through January 17, 2022 will be able to be refunded or exchanged for any other date until two hours before the performance.