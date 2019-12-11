Catherine Brunell Joins the Broadway Cast of Mean Girls Beginning Tonight

Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten!) will join the cast of Mean Girls, the award-winning hit Broadway musical comedy based on the popular film, as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George beginning tonight. Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard played her final performance in the roles on December 8.

Catherine Brunell has appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mary Poppins, Elf, and more. She's been seen on TV in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Sound of Music Live!

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls also stars Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Olivia Kaufmann, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.