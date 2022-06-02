Casey Likes, Chris Wood, Solea Pfeiffer to Star in Almost Famous on Broadway This Fall

The new musical Almost Famous, based on the beloved Cameron Crowe movie of the same title, will begin previews on Broadway on Tuesday, September 13, producers have announced. The show will open on October 11, with the venue still to be announced.

Crowe pens the book and lyrics for the musical, with Tom Kitt providing music and lyrics, as well as orchestrations and arrangements. Jeremy Herrin directs and Sarah O'Gleby serves as choreographer.

Leading the company are Casey Likes as William Miller, Chris Wood as Russell Hammond, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, and Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, alongside Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), David Zinn (costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Bryan Perri (musical director), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup), and Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator). Lorin Latarro, who choreographed the pre-Broadway run of the musical, has departed due to scheduling conflicts and will receive an Additional Choreography credit.

Almost Famous follows the story of 15-year-old aspiring music journalist William Miller, who goes on the road with an up-and-coming band while on assignment for Rolling Stone. The musical premiered at the Old Globe in San Diego, and a cast recording will be released this fall on the Sony Masterworks Broadway label.