Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles Will Return to Broadway This Fall

Roundabout Theatre Company will push its planned productions of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's Caroline, or Change and Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles to the fall of 2020.

Sharon D. Clarke will return for Caroline, or Change at Studio 54, with Debra Messing returning for Birthday Candles at the American Airlines Theatre. Complete casting for the shows, both of which were scheduled for this spring, will be announced at a later date.

The company will move its off-Broadway productions of Jiréh Breon Holder's ...what the end will be at the Laura Pels Theatre and Dave Harris's Exception to the Rule at Roundabout Underground to 2021.

All other productions are expected to proceed as planned. Those include the Diane Paulus's revival of 1776, which will play the American Airlines Theatre in the spring of 2021, as well as the off-Broadway productions of Lindsey Ferrentino's The Year to Come (fall 2020), Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers (2021), and Sanaz Toossi's English (fall 2020 at Roundabout Underground).