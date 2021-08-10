Broadway's Upcoming Michael Jackson Musical Sets Complete Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of MJ, led by Myles Frost in his Broadway debut as legendary pop singer Michael Jackson. Performances begin December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for February 1.

Joining Frost will be previously announced stars Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson/Ensemble, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson/Ensemble, alongside the newly announced Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, and Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright rounding out the ensemble.

MJ as a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music. Plot details of the production have been kept largely under wraps for most of the show's development, but MJ reportedly focuses on the singer's preparations for his Dangerous tour in 1992.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.