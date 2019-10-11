Broadway Will Dim Lights for Diahann Carroll

The lights of several Broadway marquees will dim in memory of Tony winner Diahann Carroll, who died October 4 at the age of 84.

Carroll became the first African-American woman to win the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for No Strings in 1962. On Broadway, she appeared in Agnes of God (1982) and House of Flowers (1954). She was nominated for an Oscar in 1975 for Claudine, and was known for groundbreaking starring roles in Julia and Dynasty, among many other TV appearances.

In Carroll's memory, the American Airlines, Broadhurst, Helen Hayes, Hudson, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, St. James, and Vivian Beaumont Theatres will dim their lights on October 16 at 7:45pm.