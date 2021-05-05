Broadway to Reopen September 14, Governor Cuomo Says, With Tickets on Sale This Week

Broadway's official reopening day will be September 14, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League have announced, with tickets to select productions going on sale beginning on May 6. Theaters will open at 100 percent capacity.

The reopening date is based on current health trends and is subject to continuing improvement of public health and vaccination rates, as well as the state's final approval of each theater operator's health and safety protocols. Anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their respective shows.

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry's return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway's ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

According to published reports, Broadway's three biggest hits, Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King, will jointly announce their mid-September reopenings next week, with shows like Chicago, Come From Away, and American Utopia following. Among the first shows announcing new ticket blocks is Six, which will open "First Access Presale" beginning Thursday, May 6, at 10am ET. The presale ends on May 10 at 9:59am.