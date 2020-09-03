Broadway Plays Commissioned From Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, Marco Ramirez

Lincoln Center Theater has commissioned Broadway plays from dramatists Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez.

They are commissioned by the newly created Beaumont New Play Commission Program. The initiative will give writers the opportunity to create new work for a large canvas, taking advantage of the size and breadth of the Vivian Beaumont stage (the third largest in New York after the Metropolitan Opera and Radio City Music Hall), as well as providing the production values and resources afforded to a Beaumont production.

Lincoln Center Theater produced the LCT3 production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's War and Marco Ramirez's The Royale at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Intimate Apparel¸ the opera based on Lynn Nottage's acclaimed play, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and a libretto by Nottage, was in previews and scheduled to open at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater before theaters were shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Playwrights who are currently commissioned by LCT include Christina Anderson, Sarah DeLappe, Christopher Durang, John Guare, Miranda Rose Hall, Jeremy O. Harris, Phillip Howze, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Michael R. Jackson, Sarah Jones, Steven Karam, Sylvia Khoury, Young Jean Lee, Taylor Mac, Aasif Mandvi, Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, Dominique Morisseau, Itamar Moses, Max Posner, Caitlin Saylor Stephens, and Bryna Turner.