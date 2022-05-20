The Broadway League Extends Mask Policy Through June

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will extend the current mask requirement for audiences through at least June 30.

"We're thrilled that nearly a quarter of a million people are attending Broadway shows weekly in this exciting spring season," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement. "As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants."

Audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced in June.