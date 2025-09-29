TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

See Photos of the Stars of Chess: Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher

Chess will start performances on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

September 29, 2025

L to R: Aaron Tveit (Freddie Trumper), Lea Michele (Florence Vassy), and Nicholas Christopher (Anatoly Sergievsky) (© Jenny Anderson)
Aaron Tveit (Freddie Trumper), Lea Michele (Florence Vassy), and Nicholas Christopher (Anatoly Sergievsky)
(© Jenny Anderson)

See photos of the cast and creative team of the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, including stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, and Sean Allan Krill, director Michael Mayer, new book writer Danny Strong, choreographer Lorin Latarro, and music supervisor Brian Usifer.

L to R: music supervisor Brian Usifer, director Michael Mayer, book writer Danny Strong, and choreographer Lorin Latarro (© Jenny Anderson)
Music supervisor Brian Usifer, director Michael Mayer, book writer Danny Strong, and choreographer Lorin Latarro
(© Jenny Anderson)

Performances for Chess begin on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, with an official opening set for November 16.

L to R: Aaron Tveit (Freddie Trumper), Hannah Cruz (Svetlana Sergievsky), Lea Michele (Florence Vassy), and Nicholas Christopher (Anatoly Sergievsky) (© Jenny Anderson)
Aaron Tveit (Freddie Trumper), Hannah Cruz (Svetlana Sergievsky), Lea Michele (Florence Vassy), and Nicholas Christopher (Anatoly Sergievsky)
(© Jenny Anderson)

In the musical with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, two of the greatest chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory and the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

L to R: Bryce Pinkham (The Arbiter) and Sean Allan Krill (Walter) (© Jenny Anderson)
Bryce Pinkham (The Arbiter) and Sean Allan Krill (Walter)
(© Jenny Anderson)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 09 24 124541

Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The movie will be released on November 21.