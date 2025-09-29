See Photos of the Stars of Chess: Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher

See photos of the cast and creative team of the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, including stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, and Sean Allan Krill, director Michael Mayer, new book writer Danny Strong, choreographer Lorin Latarro, and music supervisor Brian Usifer.

Performances for Chess begin on October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, with an official opening set for November 16.

In the musical with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, two of the greatest chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory and the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.