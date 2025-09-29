The the world premiere is produced in association with Royal Exchange Theatre.

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) announced that its 2025-26 60th anniversary season will feature the world premiere of Jesús I. Valles’s Spread, presented in association with Royal Exchange Theatre, running February 21-March 22, with an opening night set for March 2.

Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Spread takes place at a high school in Austin, Texas. Four ninth-grade boys gather at lunchtime to make “spread,” or “Texas prison brick” from their snacks–dry ramen, hot chips, beef jerky, beans, and hot water. Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan play fight, tease, talk shit, and try their absolute best to be friends to each other on the brink of adulthood.

Valles is the recipient of the 2025 Bruntwood Prize International Award and the author of Bathhouse.pptx.

The production will feature scenic design by Rodrigo Escalante, costume design by Christopher Vergara, lighting design by Christina Watanabe, and sound design by Michael Costagliola.