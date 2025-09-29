Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, and Bridges of Madison County Cast to Reunite for Carnegie Hall Concert

You have one second and a million miles to see this special evening.

Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale will lead a reunion concert of The Bridges of Madison County on December 15 at Carnegie Hall. The evening is a benefit for MCC Theater.

The evening will feature an expanded 20-piece orchestra conducted and orchestrated by composer Jason Robert Brown. Bartlett Sher will once again direct Brown and Marsha Norman’s musical, which is based on the novel by Robert James Waller.

Reprising their original performances alongside O’Hara and Pasquale are Caitlin Kinnunen, Derek Klena, Whitney Bashor, Cass Morgan, Michael X. Martin, Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Allen, Charlie Franklin, Kevin Kern,Katie Klaus, Luke Marinkovich, Aaron Ramey, and Dan Sharkey.

The orchestra will feature original players Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Kiku Enomoto, Justin Goldner, Benny Koonyevsky, Randy Landau, Katherine Livolsi-Landau, Andrew Resnick, Gary Sieger, and Paul Woodiel. The concert has music direction by Tom Murray, music coordination by Michael Aarons, sound design by Jon Weston, and stage management by Jenn Rae Moore, Lisa Chernoff, and Kaitlin Marsh.

The Bridges of Madison County ran on Broadway in 2014, winning Tonys for Best Score and Best Orchestrations.