Brittney Johnson Will Take Over as Glinda on Broadway in Wicked

Brittney Johnson will take over the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway beginning February 14, 2022 at the Gershwin Theatre. Johnson, currently the standby for the role, will be the first Black actor to play Glinda on Broadway full time.

Johnson will star alongside Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.