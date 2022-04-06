Broadway Veterans Join Pamela Anderson in Chicago on Broadway

Broadway's Chicago has announced a new trio of featured performers set to join the cast on Tuesday, April 12 — coinciding with Pamela Anderson's limited eight-week engagement as Roxie Hart.

Lana Gordon (Hadestown) and Ryan Silverman (Side Show) return to the Broadway cast as Velma Kelly and Billy Flynn, respectively. Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe), who previously played Velma Kelly on Broadway, will also rejoin the cast as Matron "Mama" Morton.

The cast of Chicago currently features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart (through April 10), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly (through April 10), Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn (through April 10), Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler, and Brian Spitulnik.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now in its 25th year and is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The production is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking.