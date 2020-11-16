Announcing the Launch of the New TheaterMania Broadway Merchandise Store

TheaterMania has announced the launch of the new TheaterMania Shop, featuring official Broadway merchandise, masks, and more.

Among the productions whose merchandise will be sold are Anastasia, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Hadestown, Hello, Dolly!, The Lightning Thief, The Prom, Wicked, and many others. You can currently find apparel ranging from show t-shirts to face masks, magnets, mugs, keychains, posters, collectible pins, stuffewd animals, and Christmas tree ornaments. New items and shows will be added on an ongoing basis. The TheaterMania Shop was built in partnership with the Araca Group, one of the industry's premiere merchandising organizations.

"We all need a little Broadway in our lives right now," said Rosemary Maggiore, Publisher of TheaterMania.com and Vice President of Consumer Brands at AudienceView Ticketing Corp. "While we're all curled up at home, why not do it in a pair of Wicked sweatpants or Anastasia socks? These little reminders keep us connected to the industry we love."

Click here to visit the TheaterMania Shop.