& Juliet Completes Broadway Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway mounting of the new pop musical & Juliet. The 25-member company, including 15 Broadway debuts, begins performances October 28 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre ahead of a November 17 opening.

As previously announced, the Broadway cast of the West End hit will feature Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as Juliet, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse (reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

Rounding out the company will be Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

With a book by David West Read (the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades (all written by five-time Grammy winner Max Martin and his collaborators) to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love. The musical imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms.