Hit Pop Musical & Juliet Releases Broadway Trailer

A Broadway trailer has been released for the new pop musical & Juliet, an Olivier Award-winning West End hit that crosses the pond this fall. Currently having a pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, Broadway previews beginning October 28 ahead of a November 17 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Get a sneak preview below.

With a book by David West Read (the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek), music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love. The musical imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms.

Newcomer Lorna Courtney, currently starring in the musical's North American premiere, will reprise her role as Juliet on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.