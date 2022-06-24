American Buffalo on Broadway Will Require Audience Masking for Remainder of Run

Producers of David Mamet's American Buffalo have announced that the production will require audience masking in the Circle in the Square Theatre for the remainder of its run, despite the Broadway League's new "mask optional" policy beginning July 1.

The decision is due to the close proximity of the audience to the actors as a result of the intimate theater size and in-the-round staging. American Buffalo will close as planned on July 10.

Directed by Neil Pepe, American Buffalo stars Laurence Fishburne (Donny), Sam Rockwell (Teach), and Darren Criss (Bobby) all returning. The creative team includes Scott Pask (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), and Tyler Micoleau (lighting design).