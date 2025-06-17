Elaine May to Direct New Renée Taylor Play Dying Is No Excuse

Taylor’s latest work is a tribute to her longtime relationship with creative partner Joseph Bologna.

Tony winner Elaine May will direct Dying Is No Excuse, a new play written by and starring Emmy winner Renée Taylor, running August 7-30 at Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA.

Taylor’s latest play is a reflection on her decades-long partnership with late husband Joseph Bologna, and a tribute to a marriage built on creativity, collaboration, and laughter.

May and Taylor are longtime friends; this is May’s first time directing a play in decades.

Taylor is best known for playing Sylvia Fine in The Nanny; she earned an Oscar nomination writing the film Lovers and Other Strangers with Bologna. May is the legendary screenwriter of The Birdcage, director of The Heartbreak Kid, one half of the comedy duo Nichols and May, and a Tony winner for The Waverly Gallery.

Joining Taylor in the company are Jack Maxwell, Kathleen Littlefield, Denny Dillon, Anthony (Tony) Denison, Michael Pantozzi, and Robert (Bobby) Costanzo,.