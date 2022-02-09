Alex Brightman to Return to Beetletjuice on Broadway

Alex Brightman will play the title role in Beetlejuice when that musical returns to Broadway on April 8 at the Marquis Theatre. Brightman received a Tony nomination for his performance in the original 2019-20 run, which ended with the Covid shutdown.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This musical comedy is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King. In addition to Brightman's nomination, Beetlejuice earned seven other Tony nods, including Best Musical.

Brightman has previously appeared on Broadway in School of Rock (his first Tony nomination), Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

You can see a video below of Brightman talking about how he developed his Beetlejuice voice: