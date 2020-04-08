Beetlejuice Has Ended Its Run at the Winter Garden Theatre

With the suspension of Broadway performances through June 7, Beetlejuice will not be returning to the Winter Garden Theatre, the production has confirmed. The musical was scheduled to end its run June 6.

Beetlejuice still has plans to launch a national tour in the fall of 2021, and the producers are still looking at their options to return the musical to Broadway in another theater, but a decision will not be made until theaters reopen and thereafter.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher. It earned eight Tony nominations including Best Musical.

Beetlejuice played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, March 10 having played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.