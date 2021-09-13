Beetlejuice Will Return to Broadway in 2022

Beetlejuice will return to Broadway next year, beginning performances at the Marquis Theatre on April 8, 2022. It will be over two years since it played its last performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. Tickets go on sale October 1.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This new musical comedy is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King. Beetlejuice earned eight Tony nominations including Best Musical.

While the musical struggled to attract a large audience in the initial months following its 2019 opening, advance ticket sales began to accelerate around the holidays. Beetlejuice appeared to be a sleeper hit in the making until it was asked to vacate the Winter Garden Theatre by The Shubert Organization, the theater owner, in order to make room for the revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman. Fans were outraged, with many calling for a move to the Marquis (owned by The Nederlander Organization, a Shubert competitor). Nearly two years and a pandemic later, their invocation seems to be manifesting into reality.

"We sincerely thank the Beetlejuice fans," said producers Mark Kaufman and Kevin McCormick in a press statement, "It is because of their support that we will be able to blow the roof off the Marquis Theatre three-times over with fun and laughter, laughter, and laughter!"

Casting will be announced at a later date.

You can see a video announcement of the resurrection of Beetlejuice below: