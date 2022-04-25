Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry to Announce 2022 Tony Nominations

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (Tina) and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations on Monday, May 9, at 9am ET. The nominations will be streamed on the official YouTube page of the Tony Awards.

As previously reported, this is six days later than originally planned, and will allow some wiggle room for nominators to see shows that have experienced schedule disruptions due to breakthrough Covid cases. The cut-off date by which productions must open to be eligible for consideration in this year's awards has been extended to May 4.

"After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our Nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now," said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event. The celebration will commence at 7pm-8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT) with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount Plus, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.