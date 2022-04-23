Tony Awards Push Nominations Announcement Owing to Covid Delays on Broadway

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will now be announced on Monday, May 9, to allow productions affected by Covid-19 outbreaks enough time to completely get back on their feet.

Tony nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, May 3 after a Thursday, April 28 cut-off. That cut-off is now Wednesday, May 4.

Productions that have recently experienced Covid-19 cases among the cast include Macbeth, Paradise Square, Company, Plaza Suite, A Strange Loop, POTUS, and American Buffalo.

The Tony Awards 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall.

A four-hour ceremony will begin with an hour-long broadcast from 7pm-8pm ET on Paramount Plus, with the remaining three hours on CBS starting live at 8pm. Paramount Plus will also offer a full stream of the show. The telecast will also be broadcast live on CBS in the pacific time zone beginning at 5pm PT.