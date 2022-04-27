A Strange Loop Celebrates a Triumphant Opening Night on Broadway

A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, made its official Broadway debut last night at the Lyceum Theatre. Take a look below at a few snapshots of the opening-night curtain call.

A Strange Loop author Michael R. Jackson acknowledges his musical's star, Jaquel Spivey, on opening night.

(© Tricia Baron)

A Strange Loop is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."

Critic Zachary Stewart calls the show "the best new musical of the Broadway season."

The cast of A Strange Loop takes a collective opening-night bow at the Lyceum Theatre.

(© Tricia Baron)

The Broadway cast features Jaquel Spivey (Broadway debut) as Usher, along with original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

Jackson addresses the audience after the opening-night performance of his Broadway musical, A Strange Loop.

(© Tricia Baron)

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons.