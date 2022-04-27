A Strange Loop Celebrates a Triumphant Opening Night on Broadway
Michael R. Jackson and the cast of his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical enjoy an emotional curtain call at the Lyceum Theatre.
A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, made its official Broadway debut last night at the Lyceum Theatre. Take a look below at a few snapshots of the opening-night curtain call.
A Strange Loop is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."
Critic Zachary Stewart calls the show "the best new musical of the Broadway season."
The Broadway cast features Jaquel Spivey (Broadway debut) as Usher, along with original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).
A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons.