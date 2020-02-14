10 Things I Hate About You: The Musical You Won't Hate…Not Even a Little Bit…Not Even at All

Broadway really likes turning movies into musicals. Some people love it. Some people hate it. We're in it for the dream-casting opportunities. So instead of waiting for the next Notebook, or The Devil Wears Prada, or Mrs. Doubtfire, or Mystic Pizza (seriously, there are a million of them), we picked one of our favorite titles and dreamed up not just a cast list, but a fully conceptualized, guaranteed blockbuster: 10 Things I Hate About You.

Broadway producers — feel free to thank us at the Tony Awards.

Our dream cast for 10 Things I Hate About You: The Musical.

(© Touchstone Pictures)

Plot Summary

It's Valentine's Day — and whether that for you means a day of overeating chocolate or a day of romance, either pairs nicely with a made-up musical version of 10 Things I Hate About You. It's in the canon of great '90s rom-coms, it's one of the greatest Shakespearean adaptations of all time (fight me on it), and it has just enough feminist rage to suit all tastes on this emotionally conflicting faux-holiday.

Of course, Shakespeare comes with a lot of characters and plot points, so, as Michael says to Cameron on his tour of Padua High, "here's the breakdown":

- New student Cameron falls in love with Bianca.

- Bianca's father refuses to let her date until her older sister Kat does.

- Kat refuses to date because of buried trauma (spoiler) caused by rich heartthrob Joey.

- Joey also wants to "date" Bianca, so is persuaded by Michael and Cameron to pay a possibly psychotic loner named Patrick to take out Kat.

- Pat and Kat fall in love over a game of sexy paintball.

- Cameron and Bianca also fall in love (for whatever reason).

- Kat gets her heart broken.

- Kat writes questionable poetry.

- Everyone lives happily ever after.



There's also a built-in marching band number, an (in)famous table dance, and enough crop tops to send you right back to the sweet sweet days of 1999. So for all those shrews out there who can't be tamed, happy Valentine's Day.

Creative Team

Music and lyrics by Letters to Cleo

Additional music by Barenaked Ladies, Cheap Trick, Nick Lowe & Ian Gomm, Bob Crewe & Bob Gaudio

Book by Diablo Cody

Direction by Michael Arden

Choreography by Wade Robson

Cast List

Antonio Cipriano – Patrick Verona, high school senior with a mysterious accent and sexy criminal vibes, looks unwashed but in a Heath Ledger kind of way



Eva Noblezada – Katarina Stratford, high school senior who thinks her brand of irritated feminism will be valued at an East Coast liberal arts college, going through a Sylvia Plath phase, might be a musician but we have yet to actually hear her play an instrument



Hailey Kilgore – Bianca Stratford, Kat's little sister, Padua High's most adorable sophomore, irredeemably selfish, but you can't get mad at a cute girl in midriff tops



Isaac Powell – Cameron James, new student at Padua, on the sexy-dweeb cusp, wants to go sailing so badly he seriously won't stop talking about it



Noah Galvin – Michael Eckman, Cameron's (only?) friend, teenage AV nerd who appreciates a good dad joke, will own at least three tech start-ups before he's 30



Joe Keery – Joey Donner, hottest senior at Padua, ad model specializing in undergarments, that guy who has an after-school job so he cashes his paychecks and carries all of the money in his pants pockets in case he might need to bribe the school bad boy



Kathryn Gallagher – Mandella, Kat's best friend, has a weird Shakespeare fetish, will likely get her BFA in acting at NYU Tisch but then go into theatrical marketing



Reneé Rapp – Chastity, Bianca's best friend, backstabbing superficial jerkface, does not own a Prada backpack



David Alan Grier – Walter Stratford, Kat and Bianca's overprotective single father, obstetrician who's seen too much



Jennifer Simard – Ms. Perky, Padua High guidance counselor, keeping her day job until she breaks into the erotic romance lit industry



Ben Platt – Bogey Lowenstein, high school senior, lover of golf, soft cheeses, and intimate gatherings

Song List



Act 1

One Week / Bad Reputation – Ensemble

Scoot! – Ms. Perky

Citizens of Padua High – Michael

What Is Love? – Bianca, Chastity

I Burn, I Pine, I Perish – Cameron

These Kids Need a Bitch-Slap – Mr. Morgan

Two House Rules – Walter

You Suck – Kat, Bianca

Bonjour! – Cameron

X-Treme D8-ing – Cameron, Michael

Someone With Money (Who's Dumb) – Cameron, Michael

I-Want-You-I-Need-You-Oh-Baby-Oh-Baby – Kat

Get Some – Joey

What Is Whelmed? – Bianca, Chastity

A Pair of Black Panties Say a Thousand Words – Bianca

Nigel Brings the Brie – Bogey

This Party Sucks – Ensemble (feat. Kat Table Dance Solo)

Back in the Game! – Cameron

Act 2

Sonnet 141 Remix – Mr. Morgan

Shakespeare Is My Boyfriend – Mandella

Conscientious Prom-Jectors – Kat, Mandella

Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Patrick

"The Plan" – Kat

You Never Disappointed Me – Patrick, Kat (feat. Paintball Dream Ballet)

Tell Me Something True – Patrick, Kat

Hell Is Just a Sauna – Walter

Ninth for a Month – Kat

Dancing in My Two-Piece Prom Dress – Bianca

Cruel to Be Kind – Ensemble (feat. '90s Prom Dance Break)

Another Sophomore Is Coming to Prom – Chastity

Sh*t Hath Hitith the Fan…ith – Michael

I Cared About You! – Patrick

Don't Get Pregnant in New York – Walter

Not Even at All – Kat

I Want You to Want Me – Patrick, Ensemble