Watch: New Cast of Sing Street Performs "Up" at the Huntington Theatre in Boston

The new musical Sing Street is currently in performances at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. Here, the cast performs the song "Up," written by Gary Clark and John Carney.

With a book by Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney, Sing Street is about a group of teenager Dubliners in the early 80s who just want to play music, despite all of the economic and religious pressures keeping them down.

The cast of Sing Street includes Adam Bregman, Courtnee Carter, Billy Carter, Jack DiFalco, Dónal Finn, Anthony Genovesi, Michael Lepore, Diego Lucano, Elijah Lyons, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Anne L. Nathan, Gian Perez, Dee Roscioli, Armand Schultz, Ben Wang, Gable Kinsman, Ale Philippides, and Virginia Vogel.

Rebecca Taichman directs a production featuring scenic design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (Once, An American in Paris), costume design by Crowley and Lisa Zinni (Freestyle Love Supreme), lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once, Frozen), sound design by Tony and Grammy Award winner & Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) and Brad Peterson (West Side Story), and hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman (Mrs. Doubtfire).

Music supervision is by Peter Gordeno and Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) is music director, with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Production stage manager is Karyn Meek and stage manager is Amanda Spooner. Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) choreographs.