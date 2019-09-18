Choir Boy Opens Tonight at SpeakEasy Stage

SpeakEasy Stage Company's New England premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy opens tonight, September 18, after having begun previews on September 13. The production runs through October 12 in the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts.

The play's plot is described as follows: "For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?"

Isaiah Reynolds stars as Pharus Jonathan Young. The rest of the cast includes Jaimar Brown, Antione Gray, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Malik Mitchell, Aaron Patterson, Thomas Purvis, Nigel Richards, J. Jerome Rogers, and Richard Snee. Maurice Emmanuel Parent directs, with music direction by David Freeman Coleman, and choreography by Yewande Odetoyinbo and Ruka White.

Choir Boy received a 2019 Tony Award nomination for Best Play.