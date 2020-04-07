Williamstown to Present Season as Audible Releases, Including Streetcar With Audra McDonald

Williamstown Theatre Festival will present the entirety of its 2020 summer season as a series of audiobooks produced by Audible, owing to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. This will mark the first time that an entire theater season is produced in this manner.

All of the previously announced productions will go forward, starting with Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Robert O'Hara and starring Audra McDonald as Blanche DuBois, Bobby Cannavale as Stanley Kowalski, and Carla Gugino as Stella Kowalski.

Dylan Baker, Kate Burton, Michael Esper, Paige Gilbert, Rebecca Henderson, Chris Lowell, Taylor Schilling, and Miriam Silverman will star in Leslye Headland's Cult of Love, directed by Trip Cullman, with Anna Chlumsky leading Susan Stroman's staging of Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51.

Other titles include Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here; Shakina Nayfak's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club; Daniel Goldstein and Dawn Landes's musical Row'; and Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals''.

Nikki Massoud and Marjan Neshat will star in Toossi's play, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Nayfak will star in her play alongside Kate Bornstein and Annie Golden, with Laura Savia directing. Tyne Rafaeli will direct Row, with Whitney White helming Animals.

Further casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.