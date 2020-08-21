Harriet Harris to Play Eleanor Roosevelt in New Online Play by Mark St. Germain
The reading will be presented by Barrington Stage Company.
Tony winner Harriet Harris will play Eleanor Roosevelt in Mark St. Germain's Eleanor, a new play to be presented by Barrington Stage Company. Eleanor will be directed by Henry Stram.
Originally announced as an in-person performance on September 4 and 5 at Barrington in the Berkshires, the play will now be filmed without an audience and will be streamed on those dates at 7:30pm. In-person ticket holders will automatically be sent a link to the show; others interested in watching the performance can purchase tickets now for $15.
