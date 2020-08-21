Harriet Harris to Play Eleanor Roosevelt in New Online Play by Mark St. Germain

Tony winner Harriet Harris will play Eleanor Roosevelt in Mark St. Germain's Eleanor, a new play to be presented by Barrington Stage Company. Eleanor will be directed by Henry Stram.

Originally announced as an in-person performance on September 4 and 5 at Barrington in the Berkshires, the play will now be filmed without an audience and will be streamed on those dates at 7:30pm. In-person ticket holders will automatically be sent a link to the show; others interested in watching the performance can purchase tickets now for $15.