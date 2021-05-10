Debra Jo Rupp and Joshua Henry Set for Barrington Stage Company's Outdoor Season

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for its full line-up of outdoor productions and concerts this summer, which will play in a tent outside BSC's Production Center at 34 Laurel Street.

The season kicks off on June 10 with Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, a new concert conceived and directed by Barrington Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and Darren R. Cohen (BSC: On the Town), with musical direction by Cohen and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page. Featuring songs like "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," and "Summertime," the show will star Allison Blackwell (BSC: Ragtime), Britney Coleman (Broadway: Company), Alan H. Green (BSC: Holiday Getaway), Jacob Tischler (Regional: Catch Me If You Can); and Alysha Umphress (Broadway: On the Town). It is set to play through July 3.

The season continues on July 30 with the world premiere of Jessica Provenz's Boca, an evening of short comedies about seniors living it up and going off the rails in the Sunshine State. It features performances by That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp (The Cake), Kenneth Tigar, Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Robert Zukerman. It will run through August 22.

The summer will also feature a series of concerts by Broadway stars: Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) on June 28; Orfeh and Andy Karl (Pretty Woman) on July 23; Jeff McCarthy (BSC's Man of La Mancha) on July 24; and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) on August 16.

On July 18, BSC will host Aaron Tveit Live!, a spectacular concert event for the theater's 2021 Annual Gala. Tveit is a Broadway veteran who is currently the only Tony nominee in the category Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical, for his turn in Moulin Rouge! He will help raise funds for the company's award-winning educational program, the Playwright Mentoring Project, now in its 21st year.

These outdoor productions join Barrington's previously announced indoor season.

For tickets and more information, click here.