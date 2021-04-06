Father and Son Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in Chester Bailey

Tony winner Reed Birney and his son, Ephraim Birney, will star in this summer's Barrington Stage Company production of Joseph Dougherty's play Chester Bailey, running June 18-July 3. The World War II-era drama, directed by Ron Lagomarsino, will be performed indoors and follows a World War II soldier recovering from injuries, and the doctor charged with his care.

Barrington's season will also include several new works, all expected to be performed indoors. Tony winner Harriet Harris will play Eleanor Roosevelt in a fully staged production of Mark St. Germain's Eleanor, directed by Henry Stram (July 16-August 1), and the company will premiere Alec Wilkinson's Sister Sorry, directed by Richard Hamburger (August 12-29), and the new musical A Crossing, with score by Zoe Sarnak, direction and choreography by Joshua Bergasse, and conception by Bergasse and St. Germain (September 23-October 17).

Outdoors, artistic director Julianne Boyd will stage the revue Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin) (June 10-July 3), as well as the world premiere play Boca'', written by Jessica Provenz (July 30-August 22).

Full casting and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.