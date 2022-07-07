Daniel Fish's Most Happy in Concert Announces Performers

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced casting for Most Happy in Concert, a new production celebrating Frank Loesser's classic score to the musical The Most Happy Fella. Performances are set to run from July 13-31 on the Main Stage.

Reimagined by Tony-nominated director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!), the cast includes Tina Fabrique, Erin Markey, Mallory Portnoy, Maya Lagerstam, April Matthis, Kiena Williams, Gwynne Wood, and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Testa earned her latest nomination in 2019 for her performance as Aunt Eller in Fish's Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!) Choreography is by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

Described as a "deep dive into love, desire, isolation, and connection," Most Happy in Concert will draw on a wide range of musical genres and will feature a company of 20 actors and musicians. Music arrangements are by Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci, vocal arrangements are by Nathan Koci and Daniel Fish, orchestrations are by Daniel Kluger, and music direction is by Sean Forte.

Most Happy in Concert is presented in association with Fisher Center at Bard.