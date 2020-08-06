Complete Casting Announced for Three Williamstown/Audible Productions

Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible have announced casting for three productions as rehearsals and remote recording sessions begin: Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, directed by Susan Stroman; Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, directed by Whitney White; and A Streetcar Named Desire' by Tennessee Williams, directed by Robert O'Hara. These three plays will all rehearse and have remote recording sessions this month as part of the upcoming Williamstown Theatre Festival season produced by Audible.

The previously announced Anna Chlumsky will be joined in Photograph 51 by David Corenswet, Tony nominee Stephen Kunken, Aasif Mandvi, Tony nominee Omar Metwally, and Ben Rosenfield. The world premiere comedy Animals will feature Madeline Brewer, Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, and Aja Naomi King.

A Streetcar Named Desire, with previously announced cast members Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Carla Gugino, will also feature Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carmen Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Stacey Raymond, and Cesar J. Rosado. For the Audible recording, the role of Stanley will be played by Ariel Sharif. Sharif replaces the previously announced Bobby Cannavale who is unable to participate due to a scheduling conflict.

These three productions join the previously announced world premiere of Shakina Nayfack's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club, directed by Laura Savia. The complete cast features the playwright alongside Ivory Aquino, Kate Bornstein, Liz Lark Brown, SAG Award winner Annie Golden, Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung, Dana Levinson, Pooya Mohseni, Angelica Ross, Ita Segev, Grammy Award nominee Jason Tam, and Samy Nour Younes.

Exact release dates on Audible and additional information about the complete season of seven shows will be announced shortly.