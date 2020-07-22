Telly Leung, Angelica Ross, Kate Bornstein Join Shakina Nayfack in Williamstown/Audible Play

Casting has been announced for the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible production of Shakina Nayfack's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club.

Nayfack will head the company, which will include nine actors of trans experience. The complete cast comprises Ivory Aquino, Kate Bornstein, Liz Lark Brown, Annie Golden, Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung, Dana Levinson, Pooya Mohseni, Angelica Ross, Ita Segev, Jason Tam, and Samy Nour Younes.

The semiautobiographical work is set at hotel in Thailand where an international group of transgender women bond over the challenges and joys of gender confirmation surgery.

Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club, directed by Laura Savia, was scheduled to be performed this summer in person, but will now be released as an audio recording, with an Audible release date still to be announced.