Barrington Stage Company Announces Plan for In-Person, Socially Distant Summer Season

Barrington Stage Company has announced a reworked slate of performances to make up its 2020 season.

The season will include David Cale's Harry Clarke, starring Mark H. Dold (August 5-16) and directed by Julianne Boyd; Arthur Miller's The Price (October 1-18), also directed by Boyd; and the 10x10 New Play Festival (September 10-20), directed by Boyd and Matthew Penn.

Concert performances will include Marilyn Maye (August 24); Ann Hampton Callaway performing the Linda Ronstadt songbook, with Billy Stritch at the piano (August 31); and a reading of Mark St. Germain's new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, starring Harriet Harris (September 5).

An outdoor concert of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific will take place August 21-23, with a company led by Alexandra Silber as Nellie, Nicholas Rodriguez as Emile, Jordan Craig as Cable, Cindy Chang as Bloody Mary, Mitch Jarvis as Luther, Meguni Nakamura as Liat, Gordon Stanley as Captain Brackett, John Preator as Commander Harbison, Danny Lindgren as Stewpot, and Matt Bauman as Professor. Further casting is to be announced.

Out of precaution for actors, creative teams, staff, and audiences, Barrington will reduce its 520-seat mainstage to one third of its capacity, increase the distance between rows and seats, and deep clean the theater after every performance. Patrons will be required to wear masks. Additional entrances and exits are also being built, and all performances will be intermissionless.