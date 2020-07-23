Alexandra Silber, Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress Set for Outdoor Concert

Alexandra Silber, Alysha Umphress, and more will star in an outdoor Rodgers and Hammerstein concert this August at Barrington Stage Company.

Staged by artistic director Julianne Boyd, The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein will run in an outdoor tent at the Polish Community Club in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, August 19-23. Appropriate social-distancing protocols will be followed onstage and off.

Joining Silber and Umphress in the concert are Alan H. Green, Storm Lever, and Nicholas Rodriguez. Shea Sullivan choreographs and Darren R. Cohen serves as musical director.

The theater has also added the play Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher to its socially distant mainstage season. Debra Jo Rupp will star in Boyd's production, which runs September 9-20. The season also includes David Cale's Harry Clarke, starring Mark H. Dold.