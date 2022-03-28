Hillary Clinton to Play Giant in Arkansas Rep Production of Into the Woods

Former Secretary of State, New York Senator, and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton has joined the cast of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre production of Into the Woods, which is scheduled to perform April 19 - May 15. Clinton has deep ties to Arkansas stretching back before the time her husband served nonconsecutive terms as governor (1979-1981, 1983-1992).

Featuring a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, Into the Woods takes a modern look and some of the best-known fairy tales.

Clinton will give voice to the Giant, an offstage role typically prerecorded. Clinton has been seen in the audience of a number of Broadway and off-Broadway shows over the years, and was even the subject of a new Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf.

The production will also star Monica Clark-Robinson (the Narrator), Jacob Keith Watson (the Baker), Ximone Rose (the Baker's Wife), Miranda Jane (the Witch), William Romain (Jack), Annslee Clay (Little Red Riding Hood), Erica Durham (Cinderella), Hannah Gothard (Rapunzel), Augustine Nguyen (Rapunzel's Prince), Satia Spencer (the Stepmother), Hannah Fairman (Florinda), Bridget Davis (Lucinda), Shelton Harden (Cinderella's Father), Karen Q. Clark (Cinderella's Mother), Judy Trice (Granny), Ben Grimes (the Steward), and Jacob Rivera (Milky White). Hannah Hill, Ruby Reeves, Chad Bradford, and Frederick Webb Jr. round out the ensemble.

Addie Gorlin-Han directs, with scenic and costume design by An-Lin Dauber, lighting design by Bill Miller, sound design by Michael Costagliola, music direction by Michael Rice, and choreography by Dorse Brown.