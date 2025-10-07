TheaterMania Logo white orange
Michael Cerveris Will Play Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at PAC NYC

The cast also includes George Abud, Julia Knitel, Nancy Opel, and more.

Linda Buchwald

October 7, 2025

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris
Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has announced two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins, The Gilded Age) will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the New York return of the Old Vic’s Tony Award-winning production of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Conceived and directed by Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), the production is codirected for PAC NYC by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort).

The play runs November 23-December 28, with an opening set for December 4.

Joining Cerveris are George Abud (Lempicka) as Fred, Maxim Chlumecky (Appropriate) as Young Ebenezer, Chris Hoch (Matilda the Musical) as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw) as Belle, Ashlyn Maddox as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Nancy Opel (Urinetown) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Ferdy/George, Izzy Elena Rita as Tiny Tim, Rashidra Scott (Company) as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice as Nicholas, and Paul Whitty (The Great Gatsby) as Fezziwig. Understudies are Dario Esteban Alvarez and Celia Mei Rubin.

The Old Vic’s production of the classic story about a cold-hearted miser visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve premiered in 2017 and, this year, will play its ninth consecutive year. On Broadway, a limited run in the fall of 2019 won five Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and every design category.

The creative team includes sets and costume designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Simon Baker, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, movement coordinator Lizzi Gee, wigs, hair, and makeup designer Campbell Young, music supervisor Paul Staroba, music director Chris Gurr, music coordinator Michael Aarons, and voice and dialect coach Andrew Wade.

