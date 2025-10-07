The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production will premiere on Friday, November 14.

Great Performances continues its partnership with the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater with Great Performances: Twelfth Night, premiering Friday, November 14, on PBS (check local listings for times) and on the PBS website and app.

Recorded this summer at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the production is directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club). Previous Free Shakespeare in the Park productions broadcast on Great Performances include Hamlet, Richard III, Merry Wives, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther) and Junior Nyong’o play twins Viola and Sebastian in the comedy of mistaken identity. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Malvolio, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Olivia, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) as Andrew Aguecheek, and Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) as Maria also star.

The cast features John Ellison Conlee as Sir Toby Belch, b as Antonio, Khris Davis as Orsino, Ariyan Kassam as Curio, Moses Sumney as Feste, Kapil Talwalkar as Fabian, and Joe Tapper as Sea Captain. The ensemble includes Dario Alvarez, Jania Rose Jallow, Valentino Musumeci, Precious Omigie, Chinna Palmer, Nathan M. Ramsey, Jasmine Sharma, Julian Tushabe, Adrian Villegas, Ada Westfall, and Mia Wurgaft.

Great Performances: Twelfth Night is a production of the WNET Group with the Public Theater, produced by Mitch Owgang and directed for television by Matthew Diamond.