Hillary Clinton Visits the Cast of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof

Hillary Clinton stopped by Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh) at Stage 42 on Sunday ahead of the long-running production's final performance on January 5. Take a look below at photos of Clinton with the cast and illustrious director, Joel Grey.

Hillary Clinton with the cast of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, running through January 5 at Stage 42.

(© Tricia Baron)

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor-director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

Hillary Clinton with Fiddler on the Roof director Joel Grey.

(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast features Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

The production was first presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage where it ran from July 4, 2018-December 30, 2018.